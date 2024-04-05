Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win by 3 wickets

Sonam|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 01:38 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Punjab Kings pulled off an astounding win at the Narendra Modi Stadium by 3 wickets against Gujarat Titas.

All Videos

DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
Play Icon09:01
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
Play Icon13:56
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
Play Icon16:40
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
Taal Thok Ke: Congress's face Gourav Vallabh joins BJP
Play Icon42:47
Taal Thok Ke: Congress's face Gourav Vallabh joins BJP
Lok Sabha Election 2024: '5 power centres in Congress', says Sanjay Nirupam
Play Icon07:29
Lok Sabha Election 2024: '5 power centres in Congress', says Sanjay Nirupam

Trending Videos

DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
play icon9:1
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
play icon13:56
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
play icon16:40
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
Taal Thok Ke: Congress's face Gourav Vallabh joins BJP
play icon42:47
Taal Thok Ke: Congress's face Gourav Vallabh joins BJP
Lok Sabha Election 2024: '5 power centres in Congress', says Sanjay Nirupam
play icon7:29
Lok Sabha Election 2024: '5 power centres in Congress', says Sanjay Nirupam