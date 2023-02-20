NewsVideos
Alwar's MP Baba Balak Nath Yogi warns on Bhiwani Murder Case

|Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Baba Balaknath Yogi has made a big remark on Bhiwani Murder Case. He said that 'innocents should not be targeted like this'. Watch big news of the day in just one minute.

