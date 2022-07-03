NewsVideos

Amaravati Murder Case: Main conspirator of Amravati murder case has been sent to NIA custody till 7th July 2022

There have been many big revelations in the Amravati massacre. Eight people including Umesh Kolhe had received threats. It has also been revealed that Umesh's murder had been tried twice before. The killers got success in the third time. Irfan Sheikh, the main conspirator of the Amravati massacre, was sent to NIA custody till 7 July.

