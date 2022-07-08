NewsVideos

Amarnath Cave Cloud Burst: Death toll rises to 13, several still missing

At least 13 people have been reported dead in the accident near the Amarnath cave. Zee News spoke to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief over the accident.

|Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 10:58 PM IST
At least 13 people have been reported dead in the accident near the Amarnath cave. Zee News spoke to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief over the accident.

All Videos

Amarnath Cave Cloud Burst: Amit Shah's tweet on Amarnath accident
30:38
Amarnath Cave Cloud Burst: Amit Shah's tweet on Amarnath accident
Amarnath Cave Cloud Burst: PM Modi expresses grief over Amarnath accident
10:12
Amarnath Cave Cloud Burst: PM Modi expresses grief over Amarnath accident
Koffee with Karan: Here is what Ranveer and Alia revealed on the show
Koffee with Karan: Here is what Ranveer and Alia revealed on the show
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
6:49
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
Bollywood actors who started their career with TV Industry | Zee English News | Entertainment
Bollywood actors who started their career with TV Industry | Zee English News | Entertainment

Trending Videos

30:38
Amarnath Cave Cloud Burst: Amit Shah's tweet on Amarnath accident
10:12
Amarnath Cave Cloud Burst: PM Modi expresses grief over Amarnath accident
Koffee with Karan: Here is what Ranveer and Alia revealed on the show
6:49
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
Bollywood actors who started their career with TV Industry | Zee English News | Entertainment
Deshhit,cloudburst in amarnath,cloud burst in amarnath gufa,amarnath gufa cloud burst,amarnath gufa news,Amarnath,amarnath hadsa,amarnath news,amarnath news today,amarnath news 2022,amarnath news live,Zee News,अमरनाथ यात्रा,Amarnath cave,amarnath cave incident,amarnath cave incident today,amarnath cave incident video,amarnath incident video,amarnath incident,amarnath gufa,amarnath gufa incident,PM Modi,मोदी,dilbagh singh interview,jammu kashmir dgp,Exclusive,