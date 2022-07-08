Amarnath Cave Cloud Burst: Death toll rises to 13, several still missing
At least 13 people have been reported dead in the accident near the Amarnath cave. Zee News spoke to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief over the accident.
