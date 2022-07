Amarnath Cave Cloudburst: Could people's lives have been saved?

Many people lost their lives in the accident near the Amarnath cave, while many people are still said to be missing. Questions are being raised about whether there has been any lapse on the part of the administration?

| Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

