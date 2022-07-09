Amarnath Cloudburst : Watch Exclusive Ground Report

During the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, 15 people have been confirmed dead and many injured due to cloudburst near the cave. The injured have been admitted to the base hospitals near the cave for treatment. Army, NDRF, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces are searching for the missing people. Watch Bulletin from Amarnath with Shivangi Thakur.

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 07:52 PM IST

