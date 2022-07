Amarnath Yatra stopped again due to bad weather

Amarnath Yatra which started from Pahalgam has been stopped again. Due to bad weather and rains, the yatra has been stopped for the time being. After the cloudburst accident on Friday, the yatra was put on hold for 2 days.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

