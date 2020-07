Amarnath Yatra to resume soon, only 500 pilgrims to be allowed per day: J&K Administration

Asserting that the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra will begin in a "restricted manner" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said that only 500 pilgrims per day will be allowed to visit the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine from Jammu.