Amarnath Yatra will run for 43 days,

Amarnath Yatra was banned for the last two years due to Corona epidemic, from today this yatra has started again. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the cave. This yatra will end after 43 days on August 11.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

