Amid the Gyanvapi controversy, UP court allows plea seeking removal of Shahi Idgah

The court has given a big decision on the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute of Mathura. The Mathura Civil Court has granted permission on the plea. Petition for hearing on Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi land dispute has been accepted. Now this case will now be heard by a lower court.