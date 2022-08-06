NewsVideos

Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh cast their vote for the Vice Presidential election

Voting is going on in Parliament for the Vice Presidential election. PM Modi was among the first to cast his vote. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President JP Nadda have also cast their votes. The contest in the election is between Margaret Alva and Jagdeep Dhankhar.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 05:39 PM IST
Voting is going on in Parliament for the Vice Presidential election. PM Modi was among the first to cast his vote. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President JP Nadda have also cast their votes. The contest in the election is between Margaret Alva and Jagdeep Dhankhar.

All Videos

Commonwealth Games 2022: Deepak Punia wins gold, family celebrates back home
Commonwealth Games 2022: Deepak Punia wins gold, family celebrates back home
What did Prahlad Patel say about Jagdeep Dhankhar?
1:55
What did Prahlad Patel say about Jagdeep Dhankhar?
Congress, NCP and AAP support Margaret Alva
3:27
Congress, NCP and AAP support Margaret Alva
What did BJP say on Srikanth who misbehaved with woman?
15:59
What did BJP say on Srikanth who misbehaved with woman?
Badhir News: Jagdeep Dhankhar vs. Margaret Alva in Vice President election
7:44
Badhir News: Jagdeep Dhankhar vs. Margaret Alva in Vice President election

Trending Videos

Commonwealth Games 2022: Deepak Punia wins gold, family celebrates back home
1:55
What did Prahlad Patel say about Jagdeep Dhankhar?
3:27
Congress, NCP and AAP support Margaret Alva
15:59
What did BJP say on Srikanth who misbehaved with woman?
7:44
Badhir News: Jagdeep Dhankhar vs. Margaret Alva in Vice President election
Vice Presidential election 2022 updates,Presidential Election 2022,vice president election 2022 candidates,Vice Presidential election 2022,Vice President election 2022,President Election 2022,vice president election 2022 india,vice president election 2022 date,president elections 2022,presidential vote counting 2022,presidential election voting 2022,president election 2022 news,vice president candidates 2022,presidential election,vice presidential vote 2022,