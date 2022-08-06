Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh cast their vote for the Vice Presidential election

Voting is going on in Parliament for the Vice Presidential election. PM Modi was among the first to cast his vote. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President JP Nadda have also cast their votes. The contest in the election is between Margaret Alva and Jagdeep Dhankhar.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 05:39 PM IST

