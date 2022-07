Amravati Murder Case: NIA questions PFI Amravati chief Sohail Nadvi

Now there is a possibility of PFI being involved in the Amravati massacre. NIA interrogated Amaravati's PFI President Sohail Nadvi. NIA took the papers related to PFI from Nadvi's house.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

