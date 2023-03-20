NewsVideos
Amritpal Singh Case: Intelligence agencies alert on Khalistani toolkit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Intelligence agencies alerted on Khalistani toolkit. Allegations of running propaganda against Pro Khalistani country sitting abroad in Amritpal case.

