Taal Thok Ke: Who will become New CM of Delhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: There are elections in Haryana near Delhi. But the CM post is at stake from Haryana to Delhi. Kejriwal has announced his resignation in Delhi. But there is still suspense over who will become the CM in his place. However, Kejriwal had asked for a time limit of 48 hours. And there is still some time left in that. On the other hand, in Haryana, adjacent to Delhi, there is a fierce battle in the political arena over the CM. The BJP, which is in power in Haryana, has again expressed confidence in Nayab Singh Saini. But Haryana BJP's most senior leader Anil Vij has created hurdles in BJP's path by staking claim for the CM post. Along with him, Rao Virendra has also expressed his candidature by calling himself the first choice of the public.

