Protest intensifies over Sanjauli Masjid
Sep 16, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Protest against Sanjauli Mosque in Solan. Protest by closing the market in Solan. Hindu organizations took out a rally in protest. Demand is being made to remove the illegal mosque.
