Amritpal Singh: Know What mother-wife reveal all the secrets?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Khalistan supporter and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is yet to be arrested by the police. Police reached Amritpal's house and is questioning his wife

