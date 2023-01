videoDetails

AMU Controversy: Controversial sloganeering in Aligarh Muslim University

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

A case of controversial sloganeering has come to light in UP's Aligarh Muslim University. On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, NCC cadets shouted religious slogans in front of the tricolor and raised controversial slogans like Allah Hu Akbar in hundreds.