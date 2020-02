Amulya Leona: I'm just a face, there's a big group behind me!

An old video of Amulya Leona, the girl who chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan at the AIMIM rally where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was also present. In the old video, Amulya can be heard saying that she is just a face and there is a big group behind her which time to time tells her what to do and what to speak.