An explosion outside school gate at prayagraj

An explosion has been reported at a school gate in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. It is being told that some bike riders did this explosion after school hours.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

An explosion has been reported at a school gate in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. It is being told that some bike riders did this explosion after school hours.