NewsVideos
videoDetails

An Indian dead in devastating earthquake in Turkey, body finds in debris

|Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 08:56 AM IST
An Indian was killed in the earthquake in Turkey, whose body has been recovered. Vijay Kumar was missing since the earthquake.

All Videos

Deshhit: PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
26:21
Deshhit: PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
WAY of progress...Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
9:18
WAY of progress...Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Taal Thok Ke: Why attack on 'Sanatan'?
57:2
Taal Thok Ke: Why attack on 'Sanatan'?
Israelis protest against Israel's right-wing government in Tel Aviv. Here's all you need to know...
Israelis protest against Israel's right-wing government in Tel Aviv. Here's all you need to know...
PM Modi inaugurated Mumbai Expressway
11:18
PM Modi inaugurated Mumbai Expressway

Trending Videos

26:21
Deshhit: PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
9:18
WAY of progress...Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
57:2
Taal Thok Ke: Why attack on 'Sanatan'?
Israelis protest against Israel's right-wing government in Tel Aviv. Here's all you need to know...
11:18
PM Modi inaugurated Mumbai Expressway
Turkey Earthquake,Turkey,Earthquake in Turkey,turkey earthquake news,turkey earthquake footage,turkey earthquakes,Vijay Kumar,turkey syria earthquake,earthquake turkey,turkey earthquake update,vijay kumar missing in turkey,turkey earthquake live footage,turkey earthquake today,turkey earthquake now,Vijay,turkey earthquake 2023,earthquake turkey 2023,today earthquake in turkey,igp vijay kumar,vijay kumar upsc,vijay kumar sinha,duniya vijay turkey,