Andhra Pradesh: TDP Office Vandalized In Vijayawada,Car Set On Fire

| Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

A case of vandalism has come to light from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. Some people entered inside TDP office and ransacked it and set fire to a vehicle parked outside the office. TDP has accused YSRCP workers of sabotage.