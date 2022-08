Animal smuggling case: CBI raids 4 places in West Bengal

In the case of animal smuggling in Bengal, the CBI has raided four places today. The close relatives of TMC leader Anubrata Mandal, who are in jail, have also been raided.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

