Anjali's family demands hanging of the accused, not satisfied with the action taken by the police

| Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

In the Kanjhawala case, 11 policemen of Delhi Police have been suspended. Anjali's family has demanded hanging of the accused and Anjali's family is not satisfied with the action taken on the police. He says that he will not rest until the death sentence is meted out.