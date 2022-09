Ankita Bhandari case: People agitated by the massacre set fire to the factory of main accused Pulkit Arya

| Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Ankita Bhandari's body has been recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh. SDRF spokesperson has confirmed this. Family members have been called to identify the body. Angered by this massacre, the main accused Pulkit Arya's factory was set on fire.