Another Big Revelation on Khalistani Supporter Amritpal Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Many big revelations have come to the fore regarding Khalistani supporter and fugitive Amritpal. Amritpal's WhatsApp chat has revealed drug connection and contact with girls. On the other hand, a new picture has come out in which Amritpal can be seen riding in an e-rickshaw with a bike. Know in this report, where did the investigation reach?