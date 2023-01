videoDetails

Another CCTV Footage released in Delhi kanjhawala case, all 5 accused seen together

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

Another sensational video of the Delhi incident has come to fore. There is a big disclosure in this video. In the CCTV footage, all the five accused are seen together and after getting down from the car, they are seen looking under the car. This begs the question whether it was a well-planned conspiracy or a lapse?