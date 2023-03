videoDetails

Another CCTV footage surfaces in Umesh Pal murder case, Ashraf caught firing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

A new video has surfaced in Umesh Pal murder case. In this video, Asad, son of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, is found scuffling with Umesh Pal. At the same time, Asad is also seen firing.