Another video of PFI surfaces from Patna

Another video of PFI has surfaced from Patna. Apart from the flag and banner, Sanaullah can also be seen in the video. Sanaullah has pleaded his son innocent.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

Another video of PFI has surfaced from Patna. Apart from the flag and banner, Sanaullah can also be seen in the video. Sanaullah has pleaded his son innocent.