Anti-CAA protests: Internet services suspended in some parts of Delhi

The protest in Delhi turned bitter after students of Jamia Millia Islamia clashed with the police, injuring people from both sides. Residents in areas like Seelampur and Jafrabad also took to the streets to protest against CAA. Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Delhi amid huge protests against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act.