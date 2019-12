Anti-CAA protests: Protests turn violent in several states

Several states in the country are witnessing violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. On Thursday, several protesters were detained and a lot of traffic routes were diverted in Delhi to maintain law and order. As a result, massive traffic jams erupted across the capital and people were stuck for hours as traffic snarled on the roads. #ZeeNews #Anti-CAAProtests #Protests