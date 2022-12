videoDetails

Anurag Thakur Counterattacks Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Over His Questions On Indian Army

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

Union Minister Anurag Thakur counterattacks Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on questioning PM Modi on Tawang issue. Anurag Thakur raised questions on Rahul's meeting with Chinese officials during the Doklam issue. Know in detail what Anurag Thakur said.