Terrorist hideout destroyed in Mankote area of ​​Mendhar in Poonch

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

Big news is coming from Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have achieved a big success. Terrorist hideout destroyed in Mankot area of ​​Mendhar in Poonch district. 2 IEDs, a battery, 2 blankets, a large quantity of RDX and food items were recovered from this terrorist hideout.