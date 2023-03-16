NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anurag Thakur targets Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Not only inside the House but also outside, BJP leaders are pressurizing Rahul Gandhi to apologize. Targeting Rahul, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, 'Rahul should apologize to the country'.

