videoDetails

Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches scathing attack over Rahul Gandhi's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Anurag Thakur fiercely attacked Rahul Gandhi. He said, 'Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and insults the country there. He should come to the Parliament and apologize to the country.