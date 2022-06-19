NewsVideos

Armed forces hold joint press conference on 'Agnipath' scheme

Protests are going on across the country regarding Agnipath scheme. Amid the protests, a joint press conference was held by the three armed forces regarding this scheme. Chiefs of the three services addressed media queries about the Agnipath plan and provided further information about the recruitment process of Agniveers.

|Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
Protests are going on across the country regarding Agnipath scheme. Amid the protests, a joint press conference was held by the three armed forces regarding this scheme. Chiefs of the three services addressed media queries about the Agnipath plan and provided further information about the recruitment process of Agniveers.

All Videos

No rollback of Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, says Defence Ministry
5:40
No rollback of Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, says Defence Ministry
Badhir News: Armed forces make big announcement in joint press conference on 'Agnipath' scheme
4:26
Badhir News: Armed forces make big announcement in joint press conference on 'Agnipath' scheme
Pakistani terrorist killed in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara
1:9
Pakistani terrorist killed in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara
PM मोदी की ये बात सुनकर पूरा देश हैरान, नहीं होगा यकीन
1:54
PM मोदी की ये बात सुनकर पूरा देश हैरान, नहीं होगा यकीन
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Congress holds 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar
16:41
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Congress holds 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar

Trending Videos

5:40
No rollback of Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, says Defence Ministry
4:26
Badhir News: Armed forces make big announcement in joint press conference on 'Agnipath' scheme
1:9
Pakistani terrorist killed in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara
1:54
PM मोदी की ये बात सुनकर पूरा देश हैरान, नहीं होगा यकीन
16:41
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Congress holds 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar
army chief press conference,Chief of Army Staff,chief of army staff press conference,lieutenant general anil puri,cb punappa,air marshal sk jha,air marshal sk jha press conference,air marshal sk jha press conference live,sk jha pc live,cb punappa pc live,bihar protest today,bihar protest against agnipath,bihar protest against agneepath,Dinesh kumar tripathi live,Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi,Air Marshal S.K. Jha,Joint Press Conference Army Chief,