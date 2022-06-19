Armed forces hold joint press conference on 'Agnipath' scheme

Protests are going on across the country regarding Agnipath scheme. Amid the protests, a joint press conference was held by the three armed forces regarding this scheme. Chiefs of the three services addressed media queries about the Agnipath plan and provided further information about the recruitment process of Agniveers.

