Army Day: Army Day is celebrated on January 15, 75th Army Day celebration in Bengaluru. Hindi news

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

Today is the 75th Army Day, which is being celebrated outside Delhi for the first time. Army Chief General Manoj Pandey participated in the Army Day program in Bengaluru. Know why the Indian Army is special in the world.