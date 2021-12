Army helicopter crashes due to bad weather

CDS Bipin Rawat Died in Army Helicopter Crash: Army's MI17V5 plane crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning. In this aircraft, 13 army officers including the country's Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat and his wife were martyred. According to the information, the helicopter crashed due to bad weather. Here's an analysis on helicopter crash of Retired Group Captain who flew Mi17