Arrest warrant issued against Narayan Rane for his derogatory remarks against CM Uddhav Thackeray

Nashik Police has issued an arrest warrant against Union Minister Narayan Rane for his derogatory remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. During his talks in Mahad as part of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Monday, Rane claimed that the Chief Minister forgot the year of Independence during a public function on August 15.