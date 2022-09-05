Arshdeep Singh facing vicious trolling: Pakistan's nefarious propaganda exposed

Arshdeep Singh is being trolled on social media after India's defeat in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan. While running 'propaganda' against him, some anti-national forces are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere in India by linking him with Khalistan. But intelligence agencies will now investigate Pak propaganda on Arshdeep.

Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

