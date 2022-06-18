Vehicles burnt in Masaudhi, watch what the Deputy CM of Bihar said on this

Student organisations in Bihar, protesting against the Centre's newly introduced ‘Agnipath' recruitment scheme for armed forces, have found support in opposition RJD as they called for a 24-hour state-wide bandh on Saturday (June 18, 2022). Various political parties, like the RJD, the HAM, and the VIP have extended their support to the Bihar Bandh called by different youth organisations of the state today.

| Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Student organisations in Bihar, protesting against the Centre's newly introduced ‘Agnipath' recruitment scheme for armed forces, have found support in opposition RJD as they called for a 24-hour state-wide bandh on Saturday (June 18, 2022). Various political parties, like the RJD, the HAM, and the VIP have extended their support to the Bihar Bandh called by different youth organisations of the state today.