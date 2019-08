Article 370 could only be removed by someone who's not after vote bank: Amit Shah

Speaking on action taken by Modi government, Shah said, “What other governments couldn't complete in five years, Modi ji did that in 75 days.” “Removing Article 370 was a huge task. It could only be done by someone who's not after vote bank. Article 370 was a hurdle in the way of Sardar Patel's dream of one India. The work that Congress Governments couldn't do in 70 years in the greed of vote bank, PM Modi did in 75 days,” he added. #AmitShahInHaryana #AmitShahSpeech