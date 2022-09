Artist dancing in Jagran program dies of heart attack

A shocking video has surfaced from Jammu. A person who played Parvati died on stage while dancing. The man was only 20 years old. He died of a heart attack while dancing.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

A shocking video has surfaced from Jammu. A person who played Parvati died on stage while dancing. The man was only 20 years old. He died of a heart attack while dancing.