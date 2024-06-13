Advertisement
Another War to begun after Hamas War?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Hezbollah Attack On Israel: First Gaza and now Lebanon, Israel's war front is gradually becoming bigger. There is a fierce fighting going on in Gaza and now the situation with Lebanon has also become war-like. Israel attacked Hezbollah, killing its commander. In return, Hezbollah launched a massive attack on Israel and fired more than 200 rockets. After this attack, Hezbollah said that it had targeted Israeli military targets. The question arises whether after Hamas, another big war is going to happen?

