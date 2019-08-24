close

Arun Jaitley will be cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat tomorrow at 2 pm

Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS on 9th August after his complained of breathing issues. After that his health improved a bit but again started more ailing. Finally, he took his last breath today at 12:07 PM in AIIMS. Arun Jaitley's body will be brought home from AIIMS at 2:30 pm today. PM Modi and other politicians mourn the death of Arun Jaitley. ''I lost one of my friend with whom I lived for decades,'' says PM Modi on Arun Jaitley's demise. Arun Jaitley's body to kept at BJP HQ before last rites for tribute. Arun Jaitley will be cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat tomorrow.

Aug 24, 2019, 15:28 PM IST

