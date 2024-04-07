Advertisement
Who's Bilkis Meer, become judge of Olympics?

|Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Bilquis Mir: Kashmir's water queen Bilquis Mir has achieved another achievement. She has become the first Indian woman to become a jury member in the Olympic Games to be held this year. Bilkis has been honored with hundreds of awards across the world and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has also honored him with the Sports State Award. Today he is an inspiration for thousands of youth across Jammu and Kashmir.

