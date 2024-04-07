Advertisement
PM Modi targets TMC during public meeting in Bengal

Apr 07, 2024
PM Narendra Modi is holding massive rallies and public meetings for the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi reached West Bengal on Sunday afternoon. Where PM Modi fiercely targeted TMC and Congress.

