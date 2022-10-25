हिन्दी
Arunachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Itanagar market
|
Updated:
Oct 25, 2022, 03:15 PM IST
A big news is coming out from Itanagar. A massive fire broke out in a market in Itanagar, fire tenders reached the spot in an effort to extinguish the fire.
