NewsVideos

Arunachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Itanagar market

|Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 03:15 PM IST
A big news is coming out from Itanagar. A massive fire broke out in a market in Itanagar, fire tenders reached the spot in an effort to extinguish the fire.

All Videos

Fire breaks out in Gandhi Nagar area of Patna in Bihar
Fire breaks out in Gandhi Nagar area of Patna in Bihar
Congress targets BJP on the pretext of Rishi Sunki
1:22
Congress targets BJP on the pretext of Rishi Sunki
WhatsApp Outage: 'Eclipse' on WhatsApp, know how long services will be normal
14:43
WhatsApp Outage: 'Eclipse' on WhatsApp, know how long services will be normal
Whatsapp started again after being stalled for more than one and a half hours
3:55
Whatsapp started again after being stalled for more than one and a half hours
Ravi Shankar Prasad: Why politics over Sunak?
23:49
Ravi Shankar Prasad: Why politics over Sunak?

Trending Videos

Fire breaks out in Gandhi Nagar area of Patna in Bihar
1:22
Congress targets BJP on the pretext of Rishi Sunki
14:43
WhatsApp Outage: 'Eclipse' on WhatsApp, know how long services will be normal
3:55
Whatsapp started again after being stalled for more than one and a half hours
23:49
Ravi Shankar Prasad: Why politics over Sunak?
itanagar fire accident,Itanagar,Fire incident,Fire accident,Fire breaks out,Massive fire breaks out,#market,itanagar tensed,#fire,#fire fighter,#fire accident,Arunachal Pradesh News,Arunachal Pradesh,Breaking News,Latest News,Hindi News,arunachal pradesh news today,arunachal pradesh latest news,Top news,News,Arunachal,Kerala news,