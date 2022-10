Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Delhi government to build 1100 ghats for Chhath

| Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a big announcement regarding Chhath on Friday and told that this time 1100 Ghats will be built in Delhi with all facilities. CM Kejriwal said that arrangements for ambulances will also be made at Chhath Ghats.