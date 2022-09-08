NewsVideos

Arvind Kejriwal takes out roadshow in Haryana as part of 'Make India Number One' campaign

Arvind Kejriwal takes out roadshow in Haryana as part of 'Make India Number One' campaign. While launching this campaign, he asked the question that why India is behind even after 75 years in many respects.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 02:42 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal takes out roadshow in Haryana as part of 'Make India Number One' campaign. While launching this campaign, he asked the question that why India is behind even after 75 years in many respects.

All Videos

People consider Yakub Memon a hero - Mustafa Kamal
2:1
People consider Yakub Memon a hero - Mustafa Kamal
BJP attacks Uddhav Thackeray on converting Yakub's grave into a tomb
9:25
BJP attacks Uddhav Thackeray on converting Yakub's grave into a tomb
Desh Superfast: Supreme Court to hear on Karnataka hijab case today
9:39
Desh Superfast: Supreme Court to hear on Karnataka hijab case today
Afghanistan-Pakistan fans clash after Asia Cup match
14:16
Afghanistan-Pakistan fans clash after Asia Cup match
Lord Hanuman’s idol vandalized in Lucknow
3:38
Lord Hanuman’s idol vandalized in Lucknow

Trending Videos

2:1
People consider Yakub Memon a hero - Mustafa Kamal
9:25
BJP attacks Uddhav Thackeray on converting Yakub's grave into a tomb
9:39
Desh Superfast: Supreme Court to hear on Karnataka hijab case today
14:16
Afghanistan-Pakistan fans clash after Asia Cup match
3:38
Lord Hanuman’s idol vandalized in Lucknow
make india number 1 arvind kejriwal,make india number 1,Arvind Kejriwal,Make India No 1,make india number 1 campaign,make india number 1 kejriwal,make india number 1 mission,make india number 1 hisar,make india number 1 haryana,make india no. 1 campaign,make india no. 1,make india no 1 mission,arvind kejriwal road show,Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal latest news,make india number one,make india number one campaign,kejriwal on make india no 1,Hindi News,Hisar,Haryana,