Arvind Kejriwal vs LG: Aam Aadmi Party protests outside the LG's office

Aam Aadmi Party workers are protesting outside the LG's office in Delhi. This demonstration is being done against the corruption in MCD. Let us tell you, Manish Sisodia had accused the scam of thousands of crores in MCD recently.

|Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 02:12 PM IST
